Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are Now Married: A Timeline Of Their Romance

A throwback of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday evening at Sawai Madhopur' Six Senses Fort, reported news agency ANI. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The pheras were reportedly preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet was held last tonight. Their wedding had a no-phone policy and had limited guests. According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will stay in Fort Barwara for the weekend and do some sightseeing. The stars will also reportedly visit the Chauth Mata temple as well. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, did not always document their love for each other publicly, but every time they did, they made headlines. Here's a timeline of their story.

Spilled Beans Over A Cup Of Coffee

It all started over a cup of coffee. During an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018, Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." A few episodes later, when the show's host Karan Johar told Vicky Kaushal, the actor appeared to faint and asked: "Really?"

Dinner Date

Back in 2019, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trended big time after they were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

The Diwali Party

There are a very few pictures of the star couple together. However, the couple were spotted together at a Diwali party in 2019, hosted by a Bollywood star. Katrina Kaif was dressed in a red lehenga and Vicky complemented her in a pastel outfit.

The Teri Ore Factor:

During an episode of Film Companions' TapeCast Season 2, Vicky Kaushal recalled an incident from his acting institute and he told Katrina Kaif, "You know while you are talking about your songs, I was in acting institute, this was back in 2009 and one of our exercises was to look into the camera and dance, as in we had to express it to the camera and dance to Teri Ore." Reacting to the incident, Katrina Kaif burst into laughter and she said, "Ok this is really funny. I'm just imagining all these poor students in that camera, following them." She added, "This is very interesting. So basically one could say that in a small way, I have had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill." Vicky Kaushal, responding her statement, jokingly said, "So thrilled to be sitting with my guru over here today."

The "Mujhse Shaaadi Karogi" Moment

During an award show, Vicky Kaushal was be seen flirting with Katrina Kaif on stage. Vicky said to Katrina: "Aap kisi achche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhund ke shaadi kyun nahi kar letin?" He adds, "Shaadi ka season chal raha hai, toh maine socha mai bhi puchh lun... Mujhse shaadi karogi?" To which, Katrina replied, "Himmat nahi hai."

Online PDA (Almost)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal refrained from any sort of social media PDA. In fact, the closest they got to social media PDA is when Katrina Kaif posted a picture on her Instagram stories, in which she could be seen resting her head with someone in a mustard t-shirt Fans of the actors were quick to spot that Vicky Kaushal owns a similar t-shirt. Fans of the star couple were quick to join the dots.

In Sickness And In Health

Katrina Kaif, in April, announced in a statement that she had contracted the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support," she wrote. Katrina's statement arrived a day after her (then) rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive. "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive," Vicky wrote in a statement.

And Then Came The Confirmation

Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Rajasthan Calling

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan on Monday along with their families. Both the actors were clicked at the Mumbai airport (separately). Their smiles said it all.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Mumbai airport.

We wish Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a happy married life.