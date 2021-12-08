'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?:' When Vicky Kaushal Asked Katrina Kaif On A Show

A throwback of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Highlights Katrina and Vicky will marry on December 9

Their wedding festivities began on Tuesday night

They reportedly started dating in 2019

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is set to take place on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort. The star couple's wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a mehendi ceremony and the sangeet will be held tonight. Amid all the buzz around this celeb wedding, fans of the actors dug out old videos of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's moments together (there are very few). Among them is an old video from an award show, where Vicky Kaushal can be seen flirting with Katrina Kaif. Vicky says in the video, "Aap kisi achche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhund ke shaadi kyun nahi kar letin?" He adds, "Shaadi ka season chal raha hai, toh maine socha mai bhi puchh lun... Mujhse shaadi karogi?" To which, Katrina replied, "Himmat nahi hai." Who knew then?

Take a look at the video here:

Katrina and Vicky flew to Jaipur with their respective families on Monday and kickstarted their wedding celebrations with mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. Guests at the wedding festivities include Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan and Malavika Mohanan.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.