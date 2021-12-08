Katrina Kaif's Mehendi Made Special By Vicky Kaushal's 'Big Punjabi Family'

A photo of Katrina-Vicky shared by a fan page. (Image courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Actress Katrina Kaif's mehendi ceremony, scheduled for today though some reports say the bride's mehendi was applied yesterday, will be a big, fat, Punjabi event courtesy Vicky Kaushal's family. A source told news agency PTI, "Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi,mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family." Vicky is the son of veteran Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal and his wife Veena. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor. The baraat at the wedding includes actress Sharvari Wagh, rumoured to be dating Sunny, and Radhika Madan, his co-star from the film Shiddat.

"Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the Mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family," the source told PTI. The henna for the mehendi has been sourced specially from Sojat in Rajasthan and will reportedly cost Rs 50,000- 1 lakh.

Katrina Kaif's family members have flown in from London for the wedding; her mother Suzanne Turquotte travelled to Jaipur with her, and sisters Isabelle and Natasha were photographed at the airport as well.

The Punjabi flavour began with a 'ladies sangeet' organised by Veena Kaushal on Tuesday at the wedding venue - Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. A source told Bollywood Life, "Veena ji is very fond of Katrina. And while there will be the big Sangeet night later today, she wanted to do something more intimate and special and so she organized a small Ladies Sangeet ceremony just like the typical traditional Punjabi style," a source told Bollywood Life, There were dholki's that the women from Vicky's family played and they sang some Punjabi folk songs which are all about marriage, married life and the life that lies ahead for the young couple. Veena ji wanted to give Katrina and her family from London a taste of Punjabi culture and this fun family affair was just the right way to do it. Katrina also danced a little to the Punjabi songs on dholki beats and was smiling throughout."

Guests at the wedding include Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina in Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, with his wife. Invitees have been forbidden to carry their phones to the festivities and share pictures on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 9.