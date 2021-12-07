Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet: The Playlist And A Punjabi "Ladies Sangeet" By His Mom

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly started dating in 2019

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married on December 9

Their wedding festivities began tonight

Katrina and Vicky flew to Rajasthan for their wedding on Monday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal'ssangeet playlist will reportedly contain several songs from the actress' films. Kala Chashma, Sau Aasman and Nachde Ne Saare from her 2016 release Baar Baar Dekho are reportedly on the shortlist. Vicky will dance to Punjabi numbers, according to reports. Katrina and Vicky are also going to perform together to Teri Ore from her film Singh Is Kinng, reports Pinkvilla. "Vicky and Katrina's sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It's going to be the groom's side vs the bride's side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track Teri Ore is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practice for this event will be done at the venue as well," a source told Pinkvilla.

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan is expected to sing at the sangeet as well and so are Shankar-Ehsan-Loy.

Vicky Kaushal's mother reportedly arranged a more intimate women-only function on Tuesday. "Veena ji is very fond of Katrina. And while there will be the big Sangeet night later today, she wanted to do something more intimate and special and so she organized a small Ladies Sangeet ceremony just like the typical traditional Punjabi style," a source told Bollywood Life, There were dholki's that the women from Vicky's family played and they sang some Punjabi folk songs which are all about marriage, married life and the life that lies ahead for the young couple. Veena ji wanted to give Katrina and her family from London a taste of Punjabi culture and this fun family affair was just the right way to do it. Katrina also danced a little to the Punjabi songs on dholki beats and was smiling throughout."

Guests at the wedding festivities include Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will take place on Thursday; there will be a mehendi on Wednesday. The wedding venue is Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.