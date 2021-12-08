Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Tonight: Punjabi Singers Spotted At Jaipur Airport

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Manj Musik, Aastha Gill spotted at the airport.

Highlights The mehendi took place on Monday

The sangeet is slated to take place tonight

The wedding is on Thursday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal'ssangeet ceremony is coming up this evening - the mehendi took place on Monday and not the sangeet as was earlier thought, reports news agency ANI. A haldi ceremony was also held today at the wedding venue - Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Per previous reports, the playlist for the sangeet is filled with songs from Katrina Kaif's films - the Tip Tip Barsa remix from Sooryavanshi is likely to be played as are Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Sau Aasman from Baar Baar Dekho. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly dance together to Teri Ore from her film Singh Is Kinng.

Several musical stars were spotted at Jaipur airport today, among them Manj Musik, formerly of the bhangra group RDB, and his wife Nindy Kaur. There is no confirmation if they were on their way to the wedding but Vicky Kaushal's love for Punjabi music is well known. DJ Chetas was also spotted at Jaipur airport.

Manj Musik with Nindy Kaur at Jaipur airport.

Manj Musik at the Jaipur airport.

Aastha Gill at the Jaipur airport.

DJ Chetas at the Jaipur airport.

The performers at the sangeet will reportedly include Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who arrived yesterday and sang a few lines from his song Teri Jodi Jeeve for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal; Shankar-Ehsan-Loy are also expected to perform.

Gurdas Maan at the Jaipur airport.

The wedding guest list includes Katrina's Singh Is Kinng co-star Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan. Vicky Kaushal's childhood friend (and rumoured ex) Malavika Mohanan joined celebrations today, missing the mehendi but in time for the grand sangeet.

The wedding itself is planned for Thursday - the pheras will reportedly be preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. Katrina Kaif's wedding outfits are being styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, who flew into Jaipur on Monday. No inside pictures or video are available because guests have been subjected to a strict no-phones and no-photos policy.