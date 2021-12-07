Before Leaving For Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Partied Like This

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are in the mood to party and how. The couple, who received invites to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities, were spotted at the Jaipur airport this afternoon (more on that later). Before checking into Sawai Madhopur (the venue for Katrina-Vicky's wedding), Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi stepped out to party "like it's the nineties." Neha Dhupia posted pictures from the night to remember, in which she and Angad can be seen dressed in bling outfits. Neha, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this year, wrote about being "sleep-deprived new parents " and why they wanted a much-needed break. She captioned the post: "Photodump of sleep deprived new parents heading out to party like it's the nineties... Things we have forgotten 1. How to party 2. How to party 3. How to partttyyyyyy." Neha and Angad are "shiny, happy people" in these pictures.

Take a look at the pictures Neha Dhupia posted:

The party has just begun for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are among the few Bollywood celebrities to receive invites to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's hush-hush wedding festivities. Neha Dhupia, Katrina Kaif's co-star of films like Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan, was spotted with husband Angad Bedi at the Jaipur airport on Tuesday afternoon. See the picture here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the Jaipur airport.

Besides Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the guest list at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding includes filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, actresses Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh and filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, who worked with Katrina in Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The venue is a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began today with the sangeet ceremony. Their wedding will take place on Thursday. Mehendi ceremony will take place on Wednesday. The stars reportedly started dating in 2019.