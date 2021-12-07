Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sunny Kaushal's Girlfriend Sharvari Wagh Reaches Jaipur

Sharvari Wagh at the Jaipur airport.

For his brother Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, actor Sunny Kaushal's plus one will be his rumoured girlfriend and The Forgotten Army co-star Sharvari Wagh. On Tuesday morning, Sharvari Wagh was clicked at the Jaipur airport. she happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress happily posed with fellow guests at the wedding - filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Also pictures at the Jaipur airport were Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi. Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya was also spotted at the airport with his family.

See the pictures of Sharvari at the Jaipur airport here:

Sharvari with Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur at the airport.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities will begin from today in a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur. Celebrations will reportedly begin with sangeet on December 7, there will be a mehndi on December 8 and the wedding will be held on December 9.

Earlier this year, Sunny Kaushal opened up about meeting Katrina Kaif for the first time last year, during the release of his web show The Forgotten Army. "I've met her. When 'The Forgotten Army' was released, she was there as she's a very good friend of Kabir Khan. So, I've met her a couple of times and she's very sweet," Sunny Kaushal told ETimes.

Sunny Kaushal started his career in entertainment industry as an assistant director. He made his debut as an actor with 2016's Sunshine Music Tours And Travels. Sunny went on to star in Akshay Kumar's Gold, in which he played the role of hockey player Himmat Singh. Sunny Kaushal's next film was Bhangra Paa Le. The actor has also featured in a couple of music videos - Taaron Ke Shehar, Dil Lauta Do and Ishq Mein. He was last seen in Shiddat, opposite Radhika Madan.