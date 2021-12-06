Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: 120 Guests, Those Not Vaccinated Will Need RT-PCR Test

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal in a throwback. . (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Highlights They will get married on December 9

They will get married in Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur

Katrina and Vicky have reportedly been dating for 2 years

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's super-secret wedding guest list numbers 120 and COVID protocols will be followed, reports news agency PTI. Katrina, 38, and Vicky, 33, are reportedly marrying this week at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Festivities will take place over three days - a sangeet will reportedly be held on December 7, the mehendi on December 8, and the wedding itself on December 9. Last week, the district administration met to discuss security arrangements with hotel staff and the events company organising the wedding. The District Collector Rajendra Kishan was at the meeting as were Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh and Additional District Magistrate Suraj Singh Negi.

Rajendra Kishan told news agency PTI that guests have been asked to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID. Those who have not been jabbed will be required to show a negative RT-PCR test result. "As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses," Mr Kishan told PTI.