Here's What's Keeping Katrina Kaif Busy Ahead Of Her Wedding

Katrina Kaif photographed at a gym in Mumbai.

Highlights Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle was also spotted in the city

Vicky Kaushal was clicked at Katrina's house on Friday

Katrina and Vicky will reportedly get married on December 9

Not a day goes by when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not on the top of trends list, courtesy their wedding reports. According to reports, the stars are all set to get married on December 9. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Ahead of the wedding, Katrina Kaif was clicked at a Mumbai gym on Saturday morning. The actress waved at the paparazzi after leaving her gym. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif was also clicked at a gym in Bandra. On Friday evening, Vicky Kaushal was clicked at Katrina Kaif's house.

See the pictures of Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif here:

Katrina Kaif photographed outside her gym.

Hello there, Katrina Kaif.

Isabelle Kaif photographed in Bandra.

Vicky Kaushal was pictured at Katrina Kaif's house.

Vicky Kaushal at Katrina Kaif's house.

Vicky Kaushal at Katrina Kaif's house.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. The said guest list at their wedding includes stars like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal among others.

Back in 2019, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trended big time after they were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

It all started during an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018, when Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.