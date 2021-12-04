Ahead Of Wedding, Vicky Kaushal Visits Katrina Kaif's House. See Pics

Vicky Kaushal photographed at Katrina Kaif's house.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are reportedly set to get married on December 9, have started the wedding preparations and how. On Friday evening, groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal was clicked at Katrina Kaif's house. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi and even greeted them. Other than Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's friend and celeb fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania was spotted outside the actress' house on Friday evening. In another part of the city, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif was pictured. She happily posed for the cameras.

Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.