Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sawai Madhopur Authorities Meet On Law And Order

A throwback of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

In today's update on the super-secret Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding, what appeared to be a government document from the office of the district collector of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan went viral. The document, the authenticity of which no news outlet could verify, called for a meeting of the district administration to discuss law and order arrangements related to the wedding which is to be held at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, according to the many unconfirmed reports on Katrina and Vicky's big day. News agency ANI reports that this meeting did indeed take place today.

By all accounts, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a wedding that is both grand and hush-hush at the same time. Some 45 hotels in the area have reportedly been booked and guests will be given secret codes with which to gain entry into the wedding venue as well as their hotel rooms.

On Friday, the district administration of Sawai Madhopur met to discuss how to manage law and order for an event of such a scale, reports ANI. District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh and Additional District Magistrate Suraj Singh Negi were present as were representatives from the hotel and the events company managing Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

The sangeet, mehendi and wedding will reportedly take place on December 7, 8 and 9 in Sawai Madhopur. The guest-list, a thing of mystery right now, is rumoured to contain names like Shah Rukh Khan and filmmakers Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar - all three have collaborated frequently with Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan and family are presumed to have been invited although the actor's sister Arpita Khan Sharma told India Today that they had not received invites - blame that denial on the non-disclosure agreement that guests have reportedly had to sign.

There are any number of strict protocols in place for guests, including a no-phone (therefore no pictures) policy which is now standard for celebrity weddings.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to hold a reception in Mumbai after the wedding.