Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Guests Will Be Given Secret Codes: Report

A throwback of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: vikykatrina)

Highlights Katrina and Vicky will reportedly get married on December 9

Vicky was photographed outside Katrina's house earlier this week

The wedding will reportedly take place in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have gone to extreme lengths to keep their rumoured wedding later this month as private as it could possibly be, per the latest (unconfirmed) reports. According to Bollywood Life, wedding guests will be assigned secret codes which will allow them entry to the wedding venue and festivities; even hotel rooms will only be accessible via a code, reports Bollywood Life. A no-phone policy - which is now standard for most celebrity weddings - is already in place, according to the many reports on Katrina and Vicky that inundate the Internet every day. The festivities will reportedly be held over three days at a hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The guest list at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is very select and has reportedly been edited even further because of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Salman Khan and family, to whom Katrina is very close, are likely to be on the list as are filmmaker Kabir Khan, who has directed Katrina in New York, Phantom and the Tiger series starring Salman, is also likely to be an invitee with wife Mini Mathur - previous Katrina-Vicky rumours suggested that the couple had gotten engaged over Diwali at Kabir and Mini's home. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif's co-stars in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, has reportedly been invited as have directors Rohit Shetty and Ali Abbas Zafar, both of whom the actress has worked with. Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt's names have cropped up in reports as well - both are good friends with Katrina.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have not acknowledged a romance, leave alone a relationship; they have also almost never been photographed together. Katrina attended the premier of Vicky's new film Sardar Udham a while ago; just days ago, Vicky was pictured outside her home.

Vicky Kaushal at Katrina Kaif's house.

The couple were outed by actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in June his year; asked on the chat show By Invite Only to reveal one celebrity rumour he knew to be true, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly have a court wedding in Mumbai this week. The reported wedding dates in Rajasthan are December 7 to December 9. The couple will also reportedly invite their famous friends to a reception in Mumbai.