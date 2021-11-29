Vicky Kaushal Pictured At Katrina Kaif's Home Ahead Of Rumoured Wedding. This Is Not A Drill

Vicky Kaushal leaving Katrina Kaif's house in Mumbai on Monday.

Few days before his rumoured wedding to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal was pictured leaving the actress' residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. The actor was spotted wearing a blue tee and a pair of shades and leaving Katrina Kaif's house in a car. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly get married in Rajasthan in the second week of December. According to some media reports, the rumoured couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai before starting the wedding festivities at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur but more on that later.

Recently, a report in Bollywood Life stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a court marriage in Mumbai first, followed by grand wedding celebrations in Rajasthan. They quoted a source close to the actress as saying on Wednesday that "Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding."

According to another recent report in Bollywood Life, the mehndi preparation for Katrina's wedding is going to cost around Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees and the actress will use a special type of henna called the Sojat Mehendi from Jodhpur's Pali district.

Earlier, several reports in ETimes stated details about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding. As per one of those reports, the duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in December. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Vicky Kaushal's last film was Sardar Udham.