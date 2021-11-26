Wow. This Is How Much Katrina Kaif's Wedding Mehndi Will Reportedly Cost

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina and Vicky will reportedly have a court marriage next week

The stars have reportedly been dating for 2 years

Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Sooryavanshi'

Katrina Kaif, who will reportedly marry Vicky Kaushal in a court ceremony next week, is trending once again. The wedding festivities will reportedly take place in Rajasthan. According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, a special type of henna called the Sojat Mehendi from Jodhpur's Pali district will be used for the bride-to-be. The Bollywood Life report stated, "The artisans of Sojat are naturally preparing mehndi and will be not add any chemical to it. Moreover, the sojat henna is being prepared by hand and will be sent to Katrina. According to the mehndi vendor of Sojat, the mehndi preparation for Katrina's wedding will cost around 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees. But, the businessman will not be taking any money for the same."

Before their wedding rituals in Rajasthan, Vicky and Katrina will be reportedly be getting married in Mumbai next week. A source close to the actress told Bollywood Life earlier this week that Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding at the resort near Ranthambore.

Several media reports stated earlier that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to get married in December. They reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in the first week of December. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Katrina Kaif. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.