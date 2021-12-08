Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: The Big Fat Punjabi Mehendi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: The couple pictured at Mumbai airport

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities are on at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The mehendi and sangeet will be followed by a haldi ceremony and a sehrabandi before the pheras. Katrina and Vicky's wedding guests flew into Jaipur yesterday - they include Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, and director Vijay Krishna Acharya with his wife. Guests are banned from taking their mobile phones to the wedding venue and there is also a no-photo sharing policy in place. Performers at the sangeet include Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan and Shankar-Ehsan-Loy. The henna for the mehendi has been sourced from Sojat in Rajasthan and costs between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Katrina Kaif's wedding looks are being styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, who flew into Jaipur on Monday - Katrina wore a yellow AAnamika Khanna sharara set as her travel outfit. She was accompanied on the flight by mother Suzanne Turquotte; her sisters, including Isabelle and Natasha, flew separately. Catch the latest updates here.

Dec 08, 2021 08:46 (IST) Katrina Kaif's wedding looks



What will Katrina Kaif wear on her special days? If her travel outfit is any indication, everything will be high fashion and awesome. Katrina flew from Mumbai to Jaipur on Monday all decked up in a sharara set in yellow with white floral embroidery. The ensemble was created by designer Anamika Khanna whose Instagram handle shared this post on Tuesday:



Dec 08, 2021 08:29 (IST) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding prompts meme-fest



Katrina and Vicky's guests are reportedly subject to strict privacy rules including a no-phone and no-photo sharing policy. Twitter loves it, obviously



Guests after #KatrinaVickyweddingpic.twitter.com/8WZEJUySik - Jaadu🚜 (@_jaadu_) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 08:08 (IST) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities begin

Fresh reports suggest that the <i>mehendi</i> was held yesterday and the <i>sangeet</i> will be held today instead of the other way round as previously reported. However, the wedding proceedings are so super secret that nobody knows for sure

