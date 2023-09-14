Vicky Kaushal Says Katrina Kaif Chose Their Shadi Dinner Menu, Because...

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a Bollywood power couple who never cease to give us goals. Whether it's their sweet photographs that they share on Instagram, or when they attend events together all over town - we love seeing the duo together. While they are yet to share space on the silver screen, Vicky-Katrina fans were thrilled to read about a hilarious anecdote from their wedding. The incident was revealed on the sets of popular quiz show 'Kaun Banegra Crorepati', where Vicky Kaushal was interacting with a fan. Take a look:

In the video, we could see Vicky Kaushal with his newest co-star, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The duo was at the quiz show promoting their upcoming film 'The Great Indian Family'. A fan asked Vicky Kaushal at the quiz show, "Who decided the menu for your wedding?"

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot in a grand wedding in the Six Senses Fort, Bawara near Udaipur on December 9. To answer the question, Vicky Kaushal revealed that the shadi dinner menu was finalised by none other than Katrina Kaif herself. While he decided the menu for the breakfast, Kaif herself was responsible for the final dinner menu and the reason was quite hilarious and relatable.

Vicky Kaushal said in the clip, "Talking about breakfast, I was the one who decided it because dishes like chhole bhature and aloo paranthas were a must in it. But Katrina took care of the dinner menu because, for certain reasons, Punjabis don't really care what they are eating after 8 pm."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'The Great Indian Family' which is slated to release on September 22, 2023. He also has 'Sam Bahadur' coming up soon, directed by Meghna Gulzar.