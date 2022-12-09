Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Post Loved-Up Pics On First Anniversary

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted unseen pics on their first wedding anniversary.

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, and have shared special Instagram posts on the occasion. While Katrina Kaif called her husband "my ray of light", Vicky Kaushal's post talks about how time flies with her "in the most magical way". The actor-couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. The intimate ceremony lasted for three days and took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. In recent months, they have posted photos on Instagram celebrating festivals together.

See Vicky Kaushal's post:

With Katrina on first wedding anniversary, husband Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

Katrina too shared a special message for her husband as the couple completes one year. In an Instagram post, she said, "My Ray of Light. Happy One Year," with Sun and heart emojis.

Within minutes, the posts received thousands of likes from Instagram users.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dated for a while before deciding to take a plunge last year. It was an intimate yet big fat Punjabi wedding in Rajasthan with their family and close friends in attendance.

Just before the wedding anniversary, the couple jetted off to the mountains to celebrate the special occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, is slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, she will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa.

