Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Christmas After Welcoming Baby Boy, See Pic

This Christmas was extra special for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as it marked their first Christmas after becoming parents. Katrina shared a sweet photo on social media featuring Vicky, which received huge love from fans.

All About Katrina Kaif's Christmas Celebrations

Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas with a cosy family gathering and shared a sweet glimpse of the festivities on Instagram. The pictures featured Katrina smiling alongside her husband, Vicky Kaushal; brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal; and her brother, Sebastien.

Katrina looked radiant in a red outfit, while Vicky, Sunny, and Sebastien added to the festive cheer by wearing Santa hats. She captioned the post: "Love, joy, and peace to all... It's a Merry Merry Christmas." Take a look:

Internet Reacts

The post grabbed the internet's attention as soon as Katrina shared it. One fan wrote, "Omg finally you show up Katrina, we miss you so much, Merry Christmas," while another commented, "Katrina ka aura hi alag level ka hai calm, classy & confident." Other comments included, "Mummy glow is real!" "The little one's parents are here," and "Mama papa's first Christmas with their baby," among others.

Vicky And Katrina Welcome Baby Boy

In November, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the birth of their son, bringing joy to fans and friends. Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky."

The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September with a photo from a maternity shoot, captioned: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.



