Choreographer Shakti Mohan On Katrina Kaif Refusing A Body Double For <i>Dhoom 3's Kamli</i>: "She Had Bruises All Over Her Body"

Rumours around dancer Shakti Mohan performing stunts for Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3's Kamli have been circulating for a while. However, Shakti recently put all such speculation to rest by speaking about how hardworking Katrina is and how she refused to use a body double.

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Shakti Mohan said, "Has anyone seen me do stunts in the reality show Dance India Dance? Also, if I had to be a body double for Katrina Kaif, wouldn't I need a very different skin tone? My skin tone and height do not match hers. How could I be her body double?"

Shakti Mohan, who was assisting choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant at the time, recalled the intense rehearsals. She elaborated on how it was an experience she would never forget.

Shakti Mohan added, "There were so many things that a body double could have done instead of her, but Katrina insisted on doing them herself. There was this one very difficult step that required a back arch. But she did not give up. She is very hardworking; she had bruises all over her body."

"When Katrina came in, suddenly there was so much pressure on everyone to dance like her, despite being professional dancers. I have been doing this all my life. And Katrina was like, 'I won't give up,'" recalled Shakti Mohan.

"Also, when the shoot was over, she sent me a bag with a very sweet note," concluded Shakti Mohan.

About Dhoom 3

Kamli from Dhoom 3 was high on energy, with Katrina Kaif performing as Aaliya opposite Aamir Khan as Sahir. The song was composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vocals were by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, Dhoom 3 is a multi-starrer with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra heading the cast.