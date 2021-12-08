For Katrina Kaif's Mehendi, 20 Kgs And 400 Cones Of Organic Henna

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A picture shared by a fan club. (Image courtesy: filmyantizone)

Katrina Kaif's mehendi ceremony is going to be special in every way. How, you ask? Well, nearly 20 kgs of "organic mehendi" powder and about 400 pieces of henna cones have been delivered to the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, where the wedding festivities will take place this week. The mehendi powder and cones for the festivity, which is scheduled to be held today though some reports say it took place yesterday, are a gift from the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal. Talking to news agency PTI, Nitesh Aggarwal, the owner of Natural Herbal, said: "We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali." He added that it took "almost 20 days to process the organic mehendi" for Katrina Kaif's festivity. For those who don't know, Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

As per PTI, the wedding celebrations began on Tuesday and the couple will get married in the presence of their respective families and close friends on Thursday, i.e., December 9. Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, have rumoured to be dating for over two years. Earlier this year, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, during a chat show, confirmed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating. He said on Zoom's By Invite Only: "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Katrina Kaif's mehendi will be made special by Vicky Kaushal's "big, loving and warm Punjabi family." PTI quoted sources close to the development as saying: "Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama and mami are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family. The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day. While it's going to be a private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's family, which flew to Mumbai from London last week, reached at the wedding venue earlier this week.

The Six Senses Resort in Fort Barwara is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers, including Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera.

The guests at the wedding, including Katrina Kaif's long-time collaborator director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Achara, actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, have been requested to leave their phones in their respective room during the festivities.