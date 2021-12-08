At Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Festivities, Note Asks Guests To Leave Phones In Rooms

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A picture shared by a fan club. (Image courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities have begun with great zest at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The celebrations will be a private affair with the actress' mehendi and a grand sangeet ceremony preceding the wedding on Friday. Among all the updates on the couple's wedding doing rounds on the Internet, a picture of the welcome note given to the guests attending the wedding festivities has been trending on top. In the wedding invite, guests are requested to leave their mobile phones in their respective rooms and refrain from posting any photos or videos of the celebrations on social media.

The card, as shared by a fan page on social media, shows a welcome note for all the guests on a plain white sheet with grey borders. The note reads: "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and event. We can't wait to see you."

Among the guests attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding are actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan.

Katrina Kaif's mehendi ceremony will take place in the evening today. Approximately 20 kgs of "organic mehendi" powder have been supplied from Sojat to Sawai Madhopur for the festivity. Talking to news agency PTI, Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal said: "We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali." Apart from the mehendi powder, about 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been delivered at the Six Senses Resort for Katrina Kaif's mehendi ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. Kabir Khan has directed Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger.