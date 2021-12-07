Katrina-Vicky Will Have Virat-Anushka As Neighbours At Their Sea-Facing Apartment - Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married this week. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will move into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu after their wedding, and the newlyweds will have another celebrity couple as their neighbours. According to a report in News 18, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will rent an apartment in Raj Mahal building - a luxury eight-storey building located near Juhu Beach. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also own two floors in the same building, which has 5,000 sq ft apartments that overlook the sea, private beach access and access to a rooftop swimming pool, among other amenities. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly pay Rs 8 lakh per month as rent.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married in Rajasthan this week. The couple was photographed flying out of Mumbai on Monday evening. Their wedding festivities will take place over three days at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara - starting with a sangeet tonight, followed by a mehendi ceremony tomorrow and the wedding itself on Thursday, December 9.

Katrina Kaif, up until now, had been living in an apartment in Andheri with sister Isabelle.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, also lived in Andheri with his family. However, the 33-year-old actor will move out of his parents' home after his wedding. He reportedly rented the eighth floor of the Raj Mahal building back in July - and Katrina will perform grihapravesh rituals at this apartment after their wedding.

"Vicky decided to move out of his parents' house located in Andheri earlier this year," a source told News 18. "He along with Kaif rented a place in Juhu where they will be paying a rent of Rs 8 lakhs per month. After marriage, the two actors will move into their new home and that is where Kaif is expected to do her grihapravesh rituals after the marriage.

"The two families are going to be present for the ceremony which is expected to take place next week. The preparations for the ceremony are already underway in Mumbai," the source added.

Raj Mahal building is a project of real estate developers Ashish Group. Photos shared by Ashish Group on Instagram show spacious four-bedroom apartments that offer sweeping views of the sea.

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly rented the apartment for a period of five years, paying Rs 1.75 crore as security deposit.

The couple has made sure that details of their wedding remain top-secret, with guests reportedly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. They also have a no-phones and no-photographs policy in place.

On Tuesday morning, a few of their close friends were spotted leaving for Jaipur from Mumbai. The list included Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan (at whose house Vicky and Katrina reportedly got engaged on Diwali), actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as well as Sharvari Wagh, who is reportedly dating Vicky's younger brother Sunny.