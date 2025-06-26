Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Favourite Scene Of Katrina Kaif In <i>Merry Christmas</i>: "There Is A Sequence Where..."

The 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas by Sriram Raghavan saw Katrina Kaif alongside Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The film did not score big at the box office, however, Katrina Kaif was appreciated for stepping out of her comfort zone and doing the unexpected.

As Vicky Kaushal agrees, in a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed his favourite scene from Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif. Appreciating how Katrina 'lets herself go' in the film, he called her performance fabulous.

What's Happening

Vicky Kaushal was recently in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, where he complimented Katrina Kaif's performance in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

He said, "The last thing I saw of her was Merry Christmas and she was fabulous in the film. She tried to explore something completely new."

Recalling his favourite sequence from the film, he shared, "I always tell her that there is a sequence of her dancing with Vijay Sethupathi and that's like my favourite dance sequence where she just lets herself go and that's very unlike Katrina as an actor."

About Merry Christmas

The plot revolves around two strangers, Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) and Maria (Katrina Kaif) whose paths cross on a fateful Christmas Eve. Albert has returned home after several years and is in mourning after the loss of his mother. He steps out to seek some festive spirit on the occasion of Christmas when he meets the mysterious and beautiful Maria with her daughter who is mute. As the story unravels and the night progresses, the two find themselves drawn to each other with long walks and conversations in the mix. But there's a mystery lurking in the shadows, and soon a romantic evening turns into an unanticipated nightmare.

In A Nutshell

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he last saw Katrina Kaif's performance in Merry Christmas and thought she was fabulous. He also recalled his favourite scene from the film that he keeps talking about with her.



