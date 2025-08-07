<i>Saiyaara</i> Star Aneet Padda Is "Scared Of What's Next" As The Daze Wears Off

Saiyaara breakout star Aneet Padda on Thursday shared a latest post on Instagram, in which she thanked her fans and followers for generously showering their love on her after the release of the Mohit Suri film.

The actor won the hearts of viewers with her heartfelt and vulnerable portrayal of Vaani Batra, an aspiring writer who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Saiyaara, also starring Ahaan Panday, released on July 18, 2025 to mostly positive reviews. The film is having a dream run at the box office as it completes three weeks in theatres tomorrow. It has already earned over Rs 306 crore in India.

In a new post, film's female lead Aneet Padda expressed gratitude for the outpour of love from the audience, adding that she is "scared" of what the future holds for her.

"The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don't know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you've been so generous to give me, it's sitting heavy in my chest, and I don't know what to do except give it back," she wrote in her post.

"I'm scared of what's next, scared I won't be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I'll put it out there. If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you'd forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone - then maybe that's what I'm here for. And I'll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I've got. Because I love you," she added.

The actor also shared a series of unseen stills from Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani.

In a recent interview, Saiyaara director Mohit Suri revealed why it was not an easy task to find the perfect girl to play his female lead in the film.

"It took four-five months to find this girl. Sorry, if I'm not sounding too politically correct. One thing that was scary was that I wanted a young 20- to 22-year-old girl who had not done anything cosmetically to her face or body, and that's difficult to find in today's day and age...

"Not only that, I needed someone who felt real, someone who hadn't something to themselves. She (Aneet Padda) had done some work before, and she was brilliant at it. She just fit right in. We often have the wrong idea of what small-town India is like-they're actually more conventionally 'out there' than we are. She had more to share with me than I had with her," he had said.

