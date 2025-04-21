Katrina Kaif Sports "VK" Mehendi For Vicky Kaushal At Friend's Wedding

Katrina Kaif's best friend filmmaker Karishma Kohli married actor Mikhail Yawalkar at an ice factory last month. Pictures from the wedding emerged online recently. What caught the Internet's attention was Katrina Kaif's mehendi - she got a mehendi which read VK (initials of Vicky Kaushal's name) on her right arm.

The wedding celebrations were attended by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen giving a tight hug to the bride. In another click, Vicky can be seen dancing with Karishma. For the occasion, Katrina wore an off-shoulder pink gown, accessorised with a big flower motif on one shoulder.

In one click, Vicky and Katrina are posing for a picture-perfect shot. In another, they are seen smiling their heart out.

Earlier, a video was doing the rounds in which Katrina Kaif can be seen dancing to the Delhi-6 song Sasural Genda Phool from Karishma's wedding. Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as ever as she wore a turquoise blue corset blouse paired with a skirt and a dupatta. Katrina was joined by Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari and Kabir Khan at the pre-wedding function.

During a media interaction, Vicky recalled how Katrina Kaif reacted to his physical transformation in Chhaava. "She was very happy and she was so happy to the point that she misses Chhaava now. Vo har Chhaava ka poster aate hai to 4-5 likes uski taraf se aate hai and with the comment 'Ye kahan gaya' (Pointing towards Vicky's character in the film)."

Vicky Kaushal added, "She is eagerly waiting for Mahavatar (his next film) because of the beard look and all."

Vicky Kaushal also praised Katrina for being considerate while he was shooting for the film, "When you are shooting non-stop, you hardly get any time because of 12 hours of shoot, 2 hours of training before, 2 hours of action rehearsal after that. You hardly have time and by the time you are back at home, you just want to sleep. However, Katrina being part of the industry, understands my work, she was very kind and sweet.."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.