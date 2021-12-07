Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: Meet The Guests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew out of Mumbai to Rajasthan, where they will marry, on Monday evening. On Tuesday, guests were pictured at the airport on their way to join the festivities in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding venue is Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara. The guest list has been kept under wraps but among those spotted flying Mumbai to Jaipur on Tuesday morning were actress Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, Neha Dhupia and ngad Bedi, and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur. Katrina Kaif flew out on Monday with her mother Suzanne Turquotte; her sister Isabelle followed. Natasha, one of Katrina's other sisters, went to Jaipur earlier in the day with stylist Anaita Shroff. The wedding will be held on December 9 and will be preceded by a sangeet and a mehendi. Find all the latest updates here.
