Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Sangeet: What Gurdas Maan Sang For Them At Jaipur Airport

Gurdas Maan at the Jaipur airport.

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will marry on December 9

The sangeet will take place tonight

The mehndi ceremony will take place on Wednesday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's sangeetceremony will take place tonight and seems like singer Gurdas Maan will perform at the ceremony. The singer was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. He was later clicked at the Jaipur airport. Other than Gurdas Maan, singer Shankar Mahadevan and composer Ehsaan Noorani were also clicked at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon. So was actress Simran Kaur Mundi. Gurdas Maan has performed at several celebrity weddings. He also performed at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Delhi in 2017.

See the airport pictures here:

Shankar Mahadevan at the airport.

Ehsaan Noorani at the airport.

Gurdas Maan, interacting with a paparazzo at the Jaipur airport, was asked to say something about Katrina and Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. He said in Hindi that he would like to give their "jodi" lots of love and dedicated a song to them. He sang the track Teri Jodi Jeeve for them.

Meanwhile, Ehsaan shared a video with Shankar and fellow composer Loy Mendosa from the airport and he wrote: "Headed out for a gig." He added the hashtags #lovethislife, #roadtrip and #giglife.

See the post here:

The guest list at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding includes Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh and Vijay Krishna Acharya. The stars were photographed at the Jaipur airport today.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur.

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."