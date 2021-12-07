Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Today, Mehendi Tomorrow, Wedding On Thursday: 10 Points

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in a throwback. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan on Monday

They have been dating for 2 years reportedly

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities will begin today

Forget Instagram official, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making it wedding-official this week. A select group of invitees flew into Jaipur today en-route to the venue in Sawai Madhopur - the festivities will be held at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were spotted at the airport as was actress Sharvari Wagh who is dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny. Katrina and Vicky flew out on Monday. The wedding itself, on Thursday, December 9, will be preceded by the sangeet and a mehendi. Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to the celebrity wedding of celebrity weddings.

1. The sangeet, to be held tonight, will the first of the celebrations. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly dance to the song Teri Or from her film Singh Is Kinng. Kala Chashma, from Katrina's film Baar Baar Dekho, is also reported to be on the playlist.

2. Singer Gurdas Mann was pictured at Jaipur airport and will reportedly perform at the sangeet, as might Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Gurdas Maan at the Jaipur airport.

3. Neha, Katrina's co-star from Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan, and Angad will also dance at the sangeet as will actor Anand Tiwari.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the Jaipur airport.

4. The mehendi is reportedly scheduled to start at 11am on Wednesday, December 8. The henna for the mehendi, a special mix sourced from Sojat in Rajasthan, will reportedly cost Rs 50,000-1 lakh.

5. The wedding day, Thursday, will reportedly begin with rituals like 'sehrabandi' - the pheras will take place in the early evening.

6. A very grand entry for Vicky Kaushal has been planned - it reportedly includes a chariot drawn by seven horses.

7. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who flew to Jaipur on Monday, is responsible for Katrina's bridal looks including the yellow Anamika Khanna sharara she wore as her travel outfit.

Katrina Kaif's sister at the airport, in a yellow sharara.

8. Wedding guests who have not been fully vaccinated need to show negative RT-PCR test results, the Sawai Madhopur district administration has said.

9. Katrina and Vicky have implemented a no-phone and no-photo sharing policy for guests who will reportedly be allowed entry to the wedding venue via secret codes.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue.

10. Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera and his firm are providing security for the wedding - Salman and family, to whom Katrina is very close, have reportedly not received invites.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly stay on at Fort Barwara after their wedding ceremony ends; they will reportedly spend the weekend sightseeing and visiting the historic Chauth Mata temple complex nearby.