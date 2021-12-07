Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Couple To Dance To This Song At Their Sangeet

A throwback of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan on Monday evening for their wedding. The celebrations will begin on December 7 with sangeet and mehndi ceremonies. The wedding will take place on December 9. The guests close to the star couple were also photographed at the Mumbai airport this morning. Speaking of sangeet, a Pinkvilla report stated that the couple will perform to the song Teri Or from Katrina Kaif's 2008 film Singh Is King. A source told Pinkvilla. "Vicky and Katrina's sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It's going to be the groom's side vs the bride's side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track Teri Ore is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practice for this event will be done at the venue as well."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's connection to the song goes a long way back. During an episode of Film Companions' TapeCast Season 2, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal talked about the song. Recalling the incident, Vicky said, "You know while you are talking about your songs, I was in acting institute, this was back in 2009 and one of our exercises was to look into the camera and dance, as in we had to express and dance to Teri Or."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."