The Time Vicky Kaushal Called Katrina Kaif His 'Guru' - A Refresher

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities have begun. The star couple flew to Rajasthan on Monday for there wedding, which will take place at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur. While fans of the actors are looking forward to their wedding, let's also look back some of their heartfelt conversations together. Two years back, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shot for an episode of Film Companions' TapeCast Season 2, where they talked about their journeys and more. In one segment, Vicky Kaushal recalled an incident from his acting institute and he told Katrina Kaif, "You know while you are talking about your songs, I was in acting institute, this was back in 2009 and one of our exercises was to look into the camera and dance, as in we had to express it to the camera and dance to Teri Or."

Reacting to the incident, Katrina Kaif burst into laughter and she said, "Ok this is really funny. I'm just imagining all these poor students in that camera, following them." She added, "This is very interesting. So basically one could say that in a small way, I have had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill." Vicky Kaushal, responding her statement, jokingly said, "So thrilled to be sitting with my guru over here today."

During the show, Vicky Kaushal told Katrina that it is his mother who keeps him grounded. He said, "Sometimes it's my mom, who just sees a certain change in the walk one fine day and she'll just be looking at me, staring at me and she'll just be like, 'tu theek hai? Star ban gaya hai.' So I'll be like okay." Tow hich Katrina Kaif added, "I like what you said about your mom. She seems like a very wise woman and she checks you and says 'Hmm, got my eye on you' and that's important."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.