Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: First Pics From The Wedding Venue In Sawai Madhopur

Wedding fever has hit Bollywood with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set to marry at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Pictures of the entrance into the resort and security personnel outside it are going viral. The local administration reviewed security arrangements last week and the 120-odd guests at the wedding will be required to either be fully vaccinated or show a negative RT-PCR test result in order to attend. Celebrations will reportedly begin with the sangeet on December 7, there will be a mehendi on December 8 and the wedding itself will be held on December 9.

Rajendra Kishan, District Collector of Sawai Madhopur, told news agency PTI that guests have been asked to provide proof of vaccination. Anyone not fully vaccinated will need to do a COVID test. "As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses," Mr Kishan told PTI.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding guests - of whom Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly one - will also be given secret codes with which to access the wedding venue, per reports. There is a no-phone policy in place and guests have reportedly also signed non-disclosure agreements.

In other reports on the wedding festivities, dharmashalas around the hotel have been booked for security staff, the henna for Katrina's mehendi will cost between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and seven white horses will attend Vicky Kaushal when he makes his entry.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will also reportedly host a reception in Mumbai later.