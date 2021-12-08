Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Venue Looks Like This At Night

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A picture of the couple's wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and related events are taking place at a historic site in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan - Fort Barwara, an ancient stronghold that has been turned into the Six Senses Resort. We can't see what's going on inside but visuals of the fort lit up at night have gone viral. Fort Barwara, which also has a temple complex dedicated to Chauth Mata, has been beautifully decorated and can be seen from a distance after dark because of the blaze of lighting. Watch footage of Fort Barwara lit up here:

Pictures of the entrance to the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara went viral on Monday:

A picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue.

A photo of the security stationed outside the venue.

There is heavy security at the venue, reportedly overseen by Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera and his security firm:

A glimpse of the security scene outside the wedding venue.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will stay in Fort Barwara for the weekend and do some sightseeing; they will also reportedly visit the Chauth Mata temple. Several dharmashalas in the vicinity have been reserved for the security staff, reported news agency ANI earlier this week.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities include a sangeet, mehendi, haldi and sehrabandi ahead of the pheras. The guest list includes Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan, and filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya and his wife.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will honeymoon in the celeb-approved destination of Maldives - but not anytime soon since both have work commitments. A reception in Mumbai is also planned but nobody knows when.

Katrina Kaif's last film Sooryavanshi released in November and did very well in ticket sales. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the well-received Sardar Udham.