Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet: Band, Baaja And A Ballroom Party

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple had a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and tonight is the sangeet. Singers Manj Musik and wife Nindy Kaur, Aastha Gill, DJ Chetas and Gurdas Maan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will reportedly be performing at the event. They all were spotted at the Jaipur airport. A new Pinkvilla report stated that a ballroom party will also be held tonight. "After the mehendi last night, they had the haldi function today morning. It will be followed by the sangeet in the evening, and a ballroom dancing event later today. The bride and the groom sides have been prepping for this day for a while now. Katrina and Vicky will get married in a traditional ceremony tomorrow morning, which will be followed by a reception in the night," the Pinkvilla report stated.

The report also stated that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar might fly from Abu Dhabi, especially for the wedding festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has a number of SOPs in order to keep the privacy of the couple intact. The couple will get married on December 9 at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. So far, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan and Radhika Madan, are among the attendees.

Back in 2019, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trended big time after they were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media. They were later spotted at a Diwali party together. The stars reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. Kabir Khan has directed Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger. The duo also shot for Tiger 3 recently.