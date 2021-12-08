Viral: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Invitation. Pic Inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A picture shared by a fan club. (Image courtesy: filmyantizone)

Highlights The couple will get married at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara

The wedding will take place tomorrow

The haldi ceremony was held in the morning today

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, a photo of their invitation card has gone crazy viral on social media and the Internet can't keep calm. The couple will get married at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan tomorrow. The wedding invitation card is all things pretty - made in a pastel pink shade with floral borders, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's names can be seen printed in gold on the card. Going by the text on the invitation card, it appears it was distributed by Vicky Kaushal's family. The text above the couple's names read: "Sham and Veena Kaushal request the pleasure of your company at the wedding ceremony of his beloved son Vicky with Katrina Kaif, daughter of Mohammed Kaif and Suzanne Turquotte."

The date and venue as mentioned on the card are - December 9, Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan.

See Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding invitation here:

Katrina and Vicky flew to Jaipur with their respective families last week and kickstarted their wedding celebrations with mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The haldi ceremony was held in the morning today while Fort Barwara will light up with dance performances by the couple and their families during sangeet tonight, reports news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, a couple of musical stars such as Manj Musik, formerly of the bhangra group RDB, his wife Nindy Kaur and DJ Chetas were spotted at Jaipur airport. However, there is no confirmation if the stars were headed to Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Recently, a welcome note given to the guests attending the wedding festivities by Vicky and Katrina's wedding planners Shaadi Squad surfaced online. In the card, guests are requested to leave their mobile phones in their respective rooms and refrain from posting any photos or videos of the celebrations on social media. The note read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and event. We can't wait to see you."

According to a report in News18, local Rajasthani delicacies such as Daal Baati Churma, live chaat, dahi Bhalla, gol gappa and kachori have been arranged for the guests at the wedding. The report also stated that an Italian chef is in charge of the five-tiers wedding cake.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. Kabir Khan has directed Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger.