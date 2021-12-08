The Internet Thinks It Has Found Katrina Kaif's Mehendi Artist - Meet Veena Nagda

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Veena Nagda shared this photo. (Image courtesy: veenanagda)

Highlights My Nagda shared a pic of herself captioned "So happy. Finally we did it"

She hashtagged it #bigfatIndianwedding

She also shared a clip showing drive through very Rajasthan-like scenery

Katrina Kaif's mehendi artist might, just might, be Veena Nagda, mehendi artist to the stars who is trending after sharing two cryptic Instagram Stories. Ms Nagda, who has worked with Katrina on several movies and was the mehendi artist at Deepika Padukone's wedding to Ranveer Singh, shared a picture of herself captioned "So happy. Finally we did it" and hashtagged #bigfatIndianwedding. She also shared a second story with a clip showing a drive through very Rajasthan-like scenery - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is being held at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The Internet, eager to jump to conclusions as always, thinks Veena Nagda is the mehendi artist for Katrina and Vicky.

See Veena Nagda's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Veena Nagda's Instagram story.

Veena Nagda applied mehendi to Katrina Kaif's hands for the 2006 film Humko Deewana Kare Gaye and other projects. She has several photos with Katrina up on her Instagram:

Veena Nagda also has a photo with Vicky Kaushal:

Veena Nagda has been mehendi-in-charge at many celebrity weddings including Deepika Padukone's in 2018 and Varun Dhawan's wedding to Natasha Dalal earlier this year:

The henna for the mehendi - which may or may not have already taken place - has been sourced from Sojat in Rajasthan and is chemical free. According to news agency PTI, 20 kilos of powder and 400 cones of mehendi will be used at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The henna will reportedly cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh but, also reportedly, the business supplying the henna will not charge the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding guest list is a very select one and includes filmmakers Kabir Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya; both have directed Katrina - Kabir in New York, Ek Tha Tiger and other films and Vijay Krishna Acharya in Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan. Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur is an invitee as is Vijay Krishna Achara's wife. Also at the wedding are Katrina's close friend Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan who are among the baraatis.