On Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Feast: Daal Baati Churma And 5-Tier Cake - Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding guests will be treated a lavish feast with local Rajasthani delicacies - the wedding venue is Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur - and a five-tier cake, reports News18. Rajasthani treats are a no-brainer given the location. Daal Baati Churma - a specialty from Rajasthan - is believed to be on the menu; there will also reportedly be live chaat, dahi Bhalla, gol gappa and kachori stalls as well as kebabs and paan to finish. An Italian chef is in charge of the wedding cake which will be five-tiers in white and Tiffany blue, according to News18.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities include a sangeet and mehendi - there are conflicting reports on which has taken place already and which is scheduled for today. Vicky Kaushal's mother also organised a traditional 'ladies sangeet' that is a special feature of Punjabi weddings, reported Bollywood Life. Vicky's family will gather Katrina to their hearts, metaphorically speaking. A source told news agency PTI, "Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family."

Meantime, visuals of Fort Barwara lit up at night have gone viral:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have invited a very select list of guests to the wedding. These include Kabir Khan and wife Mini Manthur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan. Guests who are not fully vaccinated will need to show a negative RT-PCR test result, the Sawai Madhopur district administration said. Guests are also not allowed to use their phones or share photos on social media; a welcome note asking them to leave their phones in their hotel rooms has gone viral.