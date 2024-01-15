Katrina Kaif Looked Like A Stunning Ethnic Dream In A Beautiful Sabyasachi Lehenga

Katrina Kaif Looked Like A Stunning Ethnic Dream In A Sabyasachi Lehenga

Katrina Kaif has often served a vivid reminder that the grace of lehengas is timeless. While glitz and glam remain a cornerstone of the wedding season, trust Katrina to dish out minimally chic wedding guest style goals. She has always embodied the best trends with her own spins to it. Recently, another Bollywood gala that we witnessed was Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception and among many was Katrina Kaif, who made us do a double take with her incredible style choices. She championed simplistic style in a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga. Katrina picked the most exquisite champagne hue from the minimal palette to make a statement. The subtle shiny details on the monochrome blouse radiated sheer elegance while the flared heavy-duty lehenga skirt gave the utmost regal vibes. The intricate embroidery on her lehenga was perfectly matched with the borders of the dupatta to create an appealing vision. With her statement ethnic earrings and dewy glam, she indeed nailed wedding guest style like no one else.

Katrina Kaif's sartorial choices are etched with the right elements. Her style exudes a sophisticated, timeless vibe. Previously, she picked a beautiful Sabyasachi number to look her ethnic best. She turned to the muted colour palette as she paired a brown blouse with a uniquely printed lehenga skirt. Her minimal approach with subtle glam and sleek earrings perfectly completed the look.

Katrina Kaif's style is worth bookmarking.