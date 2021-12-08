Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Closest They Got To Online PDA

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: a throwback. (courtesy katrinakaif )

After a number of will-they, won't they moments, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married on Thursday. The star couple's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The sangeet is scheduled to take place tonight. Several singers were spotted at the Jaipur airport this afternoon. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal managed to keep their dating life a secret for the longest time. They reportedly started dating back in 2019 and were spotted at a Mumbai eatery together. They also made an entrance together at a Bollywood Diwali party the same year. However, they managed to keep their romance a secret for quite a while. The closest they got to social media PDA is when Katrina Kaif posted a snippet of a picture, in which she could be seen resting her head with someone in a mustard t-shirt. Fans of the actors were quick to spot that Vicky Kaushal owns a similar t-shirt. Twitter was flooded with collages of both the actors afterwards.

Here's a picture of Vicky in the famous mustard tee.

A major confirmation of sorts was through actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who stated during an interview that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating. Earlier this year, he appeared on Zoom's chat show By Invite Only and talked about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's (then) rumoured relationship. The actor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes is true. He said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true." He added, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is a private affair. Their wedding has a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The duo is bgetting married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur.