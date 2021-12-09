Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: throwback. (courtesy katrinavickyupdates)

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday

The couple got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married, reports news agency ANI. The couple took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon, a source told ANI. The wedding, being held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, has been something of a state secret with guests subjected to a no-phone and no-photos rule. No inside pictures or footage is available; however, it is believed that a mehendi ceremony took place on Tuesday as well as a traditional Punjabi 'ladies sangeet' organised by Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal. A haldi ceremony was held on Wednesday followed by a poolside sangeet. The wedding today is believed to have been preceded by a sehrabandi for Vicky.

Cameras snapped some wedding guests inside Fort Barwara today, among them father of the groom Sham Kaushal.

Sham Kaushal photographed at the venue.

The guest list at the wedding is also very secret or, at least, was until celebrities began landing in Jaipur on Monday. Pictured at Jaipur airport were Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Acharya and his wife, and actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan who are friends of Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny. Actress Malavika Mohanan, who has been friends with Vicky since they were children, arrived a day later.

Several Punjabi musical stars were spotted at Jaipur airport as well, possibly for the sangeet. Among them were Gurdas Maan, Aastha Gill, Manj Musik of RDB and his wife Nindy Kaur, Harrdy Sandhu and DJ Chetas. Vicky Kaushal is known to be a fan of Punjabi music.

Another glimpse of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew out of Mumbai to Jaipur on Monday evening, she in a yellow sharara set and he in a shirt of a similar colour. Katrina was accompanied by her mother Suzanne Turquotte - her sisters Isabelle and Natacha flew separately.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina Kaif, 38, was last seen in Sooryavanshi and is currently working on the third film in Salman Khan's Tiger series. Vicky Kaushal, who won a National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike, received rave reviews for his performance in Sardar Udham this year.