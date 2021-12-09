Pics: Vicky Kaushal's Father And Other Wedding Guests At Fort Barwara

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A picture of Vicky's father from Fort Barwara.

Cameras waiting outside Fort Barwara, where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married today, caught glimpses of some wedding guests, one of whom is believed to be the groom's father Sham Kaushal. The photos are taken from afar and we can't confirm who the guests are. They are seen leaning against the ramparts of Fort Barwara, an ancient stronghold that has been turned into the six Senses Resort. Cameras also caught a glimpse through a window of a sherwani or similar outfit hanging up. The section of the fort seen in the photos seems to be occupied by the baraat.

See photos of Vicky Kaushal's father and other wedding guests here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big day is today. A mehendi and sangeet were held earlier this week.