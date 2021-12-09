Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Take Seven Pheras At This Time - Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A throwback photo. (courtesy: YouTube)

Every detail about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding that is to take place at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan today, is thrilling the Internet for the past few days. As per the latest update shared by Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that the couple will take the seven pheras at an opulent mandap made of glass between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take '7 pheras' today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple," the publication quoted a source as saying. The temple the source is referring to is the Chauth Mata temple, which is within the premises of Fort Barwara.

Katrina and Vicky's wedding festivities include a mehendi, haldi, sangeet, and sehrabandi, followed by the pheras.

Pinkvilla, in its report, also stated that the guests attending the wedding such as director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, actresses Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Malavika Mohanan, and filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya and his wife went on a jungle safari in Ranthambore in the day yesterday and partied with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at night.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Jaipur with their respective families last week and kickstarted their wedding celebrations with the mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. Previously, ETimes reported that the actress will enter the main wedding ceremony in a traditional Indian Doli while Vicky will make his entry on a carriage drawn by seven white horses.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at the house of Kabir Khan, who directed Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger.