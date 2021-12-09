Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Grand Entry For Wedding - A Doli And A Horse-Drawn Carriage

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A throwback photo. (Image courtesy: vickykatrina.updates )

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is going to be grand in every way. The couple will get married at Six Senses Resort of Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan tonight and the countdown has begun already. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have picked the most extravagant ways to make their respective grand entry to the mandap - the actress will enter the main ceremony in a doli while Vicky will make his entry on a carriage drawn by seven white horses, reports ETimes. As per the report by the publication, a horse carriage and a traditional Indian Doli have been kept inside the resort for the main wedding festivity that will take place in an opulent mandap made of glass.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with the mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, followed by haldi and sangeet ceremonies that took place yesterday. About 20 people attended the haldi ceremony, reports ETimes, adding that the sangeet ceremony was held poolside in the presence of over 90 guests.

On Wednesday, Punjabi music stars Manj Musik, formerly of the bhangra group RDB and his wife Nindy Kaur were spotted at Jaipur airport. It has been reported that they performed at Vicky and Katrina's sangeet.

Recently, a photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding invitation surfaced on the Internet and took it by storm within minutes. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan's house. He is one of the guests at their wedding. The other stars attending the celebrations are Radhika Madan, Malavika Mohanan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.