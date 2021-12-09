Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Meet Katrina's Six Sisters And Brother

Katrina Kaif posted this. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Bollywood fans across the world are talking about Katrina Kaif and for all the right reasons. She is marrying one of the country's most loved actors, Vicky Kaushal, today. Both the stars have gone out of their way to ensure that the wedding is a private affair. On the happy occasion, we decided to take a look at Katrina Kaif's seven siblings, six sisters and a brother. While Stephanie, Christine, Natacha and Sebastien are older, Melissa, Sonia, and Isabelle are younger than Katrina Kaif. Her bond with mother Suzanne Turquotte is also evident from her posts on social media.

Most of Katrina Kaif's siblings are fiercely private people who have stayed away from the limelight. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is a public figure thanks to her dream of becoming an actress. So far, Isabelle has worked in films such as Suswagatam Khushamadeed and Time to Dance.

Here's a picture of Isabelle Kaif and Katrina Kaif, with their sister Sonia Turquotte.

Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, has a degree in Furniture Design and Craft and seems to love adventure sports as is evident from his Instagram profile.

Here's a picture of his with Katrina Kaif.

The media also got a glimpse of Natacha Turquotte arriving in Jaipur to attend her sister's wedding with her family. Katrina Kaif's other sister, Melissa Turquotte is a mathematician, with a degree and a PhD from Imperial College London, as per the details on LinkedIn. While not much is known of her sisters Stephanie and Christine, we did manage to get a few pictures. Take a look:

Here are some other pictures from Katrina Kaif's family album:

With all of her siblings under one roof, Katrina Kaif's wedding is going to be one fun affair.