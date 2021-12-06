Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Actress' Sister, Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania Reach Jaipur

Katrina Kaif's sister Natasha and Anaita in Jaipur.

Highlights Katrina and Vicky are set to get married on December 9

They reportedly started dating in 2019

Their wedding festivities will begin on December 7

The family of the bride-to-be landed in Jaipur on Monday afternoon. Katrina Kaif's sister Natasha was clicked at the Jaipur airport. Also spotted at the Jaipur airport was Katrina's stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania. The wedding is slated to take place on December 9, while the wedding festivities will begin on December 7. A mehndi and sangeet ceremony will also be held in Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's mother and her brother were clicked in Mumbai, outside the actress' house. See the pictures of Katrina Kaif's family and Anaita Shroff Adajania here:

Anaita Shroff Adajania at the Jaipur airport.

Katrina Kaif's sister at the Jaipur airport.

Ahead of the wedding, Katrina Kaif and her family visited Vicky Kaushal's house on Sunday night. Katrina picked a white saree for the big day.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."