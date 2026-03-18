On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Preview Day, 'Peak Detailing' Memes And Runtime Reels Go Viral Online

After the blockbuster success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar last year, it goes without saying why the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge is only increasing as the release date nears. Paid preview shows of the film are scheduled for today, March 18.The Ranveer Singh-led film is all set to hit the screens on March 19. An electrifying music launch event for the second part took place yesterday, which only added to the excitement.

From viral memes to fans dissecting the trailer and discussing what's in store - Dhurandhar 2 has taken the internet by storm.

Meme Fest

The most trending memes have been about the long runtime of the film. With reports suggesting that the film runs 3 hours and 55 minutes long (excluding intervals and promotions), social media users have turned the theatrical outing into a full-blown comedy sketch.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime is longer than most people's marriages. At least divorce papers don't cost ₹200 for popcorn #Dhurandhar2 #BollywoodLogic — chaos (@civilised_chaos) March 17, 2026

Instagram influencers have been posting reels pretending to prepare for an overnight stay at the cinema.

In several viral videos, creators are seen dramatically packing suitcases before leaving for the theatre, as though they are about to go on a long trip rather than watch a film.

Some even go the extra mile by stuffing their bags with snacks, blankets and pillows - clearly preparing for what the internet has jokingly labelled a "cinematic night out".

There has been a horde of memes on how corporate workers are all set to take leave on March 19 as Dhurandhar 2 releases tomorrow.

Some who would miss Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait - who in many ways stole the spotlight in Dhurandhar - also had memes circulating.

Peak Aditya Dhar 'Detailing Memes'

This addresses the viral satirical posts, sometimes praising while sometimes playfully mocking Aditya Dhar's intense attention to detail.

For example, a character eating half an apple symbolises the film being released in two parts.

From LPG cylinders being spotted amid shortages due to the ongoing Iran-Israel war to minor character movements and wardrobe choices, Aditya Dhar has nailed it.

Hype Factor

Some posts spoke about how this is the first time a Hindi film has become so big that a South film led by a superstar has had to change its date.

The reference is to Yash's Toxic, which was all set to release on March 19, but they pushed the date to June 4, 2026.

Just like its first part, where the album and background music score was a massive hit that elevated the storytelling and visuals to a new level, fans have been waiting for an equally blood-thumping banger with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and they weren't disappointed.

Just as Pardesi Nu was a massive chartbuster in the first film, Aditya Dhar brought in Aari Aari by Bombay Rockers into the mix, with Shashwat Sachdeva imbuing his magic into it. And fans are here for it.

While Ranveer Singh is indeed back with a bang, words of appreciation pouring in for Aditya Dhar are also reigning on the internet.

Other than that, here's a look at fans counting down the minutes to the release, discussing pre-booking sales and why the buzz refuses to dial down.

BELIEVE IT OR FAINT 🤯#Dhurandhar2 is on an absolute rampage, paid preview advance bookings have already hit ₹27 crore by 12 pm today. Final advance should cross ₹ 35 Cr just for the Premiers.



₹40-45 cr from paid previews firmly on the cards



Honestly… this is… pic.twitter.com/1HiAnWigyy — bk9 (@Rt234981) March 18, 2026

#DhurandharTheRevenge Day 1 Hindi — All India Live Advance Bookings



₹34.21CR Gross 💥💥💥🧨🧨

8,14,546 Tickets Sold

16,617 Shows | 2487 FF | 128 HF

1,941 Venues | 23.2%

Last Updated: 11:29 IST#Dhurandhar2



Track Live 👇https://t.co/nfqwiyivyN

pic.twitter.com/XvgD3HED43 — BFilmy Boxoffice (@BFilmyBO) March 18, 2026

Going to watch Dhurandhar today. Full faith in Ranveer Singh to deliver one of the greatest sequels and movies in Bollywood.#Dhurandhar2 — Akshat Dwivedi (@akshhhuuu) March 18, 2026

The storm is coming!#Dhurandhar2 has already shattered records with over ₹130 Cr in global advance bookings. Tomorrow, Ranveer Singh returns to finish what he started. Are you ready for the madness?🍿#Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge #RanveerSingh #BoxOfficeMonster #AdityaDhar pic.twitter.com/QSwdMhU9Cw — Actress World (@ActorsWorldOnly) March 18, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel picks up directly from the cliffhanger ending of the first instalment, continuing the story of Hamza Ali Mazari and his relentless pursuit of Major Iqbal.

Alongside Ranveer, several actors reprise their roles in the sequel. Arjun Rampal returns as Major Iqbal, while Sanjay Dutt is back as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

The cast also features R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.

The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

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