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On Dhurandhar 2 Preview Day, 'Peak Detailing' Memes And Runtime Reels Go Viral Online

Paid preview shows of the film are scheduled for today, March 18, while the film releases on March 19

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On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Preview Day, 'Peak Detailing' Memes And Runtime Reels Go Viral Online
Dhurandhar 2 Poster (L) Dhurandhar 2 viral meme (R)
  • Paid preview shows of Dhurandhar 2 are scheduled for March 18 before the March 19 release
  • The film stars Ranveer Singh and features returning actors Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt
  • Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari pursuing Major Iqbal from the first film
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New Delhi:

After the blockbuster success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar last year, it goes without saying why the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge is only increasing as the release date nears. Paid preview shows of the film are scheduled for today, March 18.The Ranveer Singh-led film is all set to hit the screens on March 19. An electrifying music launch event for the second part took place yesterday, which only added to the excitement.

From viral memes to fans dissecting the trailer and discussing what's in store - Dhurandhar 2 has taken the internet by storm.

Meme Fest

The most trending memes have been about the long runtime of the film. With reports suggesting that the film runs 3 hours and 55 minutes long (excluding intervals and promotions), social media users have turned the theatrical outing into a full-blown comedy sketch.

Instagram influencers have been posting reels pretending to prepare for an overnight stay at the cinema.

In several viral videos, creators are seen dramatically packing suitcases before leaving for the theatre, as though they are about to go on a long trip rather than watch a film.

Some even go the extra mile by stuffing their bags with snacks, blankets and pillows - clearly preparing for what the internet has jokingly labelled a "cinematic night out".

There has been a horde of memes on how corporate workers are all set to take leave on March 19 as Dhurandhar 2 releases tomorrow.

Some who would miss Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait - who in many ways stole the spotlight in Dhurandhar - also had memes circulating.

Peak Aditya Dhar 'Detailing Memes'

This addresses the viral satirical posts, sometimes praising while sometimes playfully mocking Aditya Dhar's intense attention to detail.

For example, a character eating half an apple symbolises the film being released in two parts.

From LPG cylinders being spotted amid shortages due to the ongoing Iran-Israel war to minor character movements and wardrobe choices, Aditya Dhar has nailed it.

Hype Factor

Some posts spoke about how this is the first time a Hindi film has become so big that a South film led by a superstar has had to change its date.

The reference is to Yash's Toxic, which was all set to release on March 19, but they pushed the date to June 4, 2026.

Just like its first part, where the album and background music score was a massive hit that elevated the storytelling and visuals to a new level, fans have been waiting for an equally blood-thumping banger with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and they weren't disappointed.

Just as Pardesi Nu was a massive chartbuster in the first film, Aditya Dhar brought in Aari Aari by Bombay Rockers into the mix, with Shashwat Sachdeva imbuing his magic into it. And fans are here for it.

While Ranveer Singh is indeed back with a bang, words of appreciation pouring in for Aditya Dhar are also reigning on the internet.

Other than that, here's a look at fans counting down the minutes to the release, discussing pre-booking sales and why the buzz refuses to dial down.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel picks up directly from the cliffhanger ending of the first instalment, continuing the story of Hamza Ali Mazari and his relentless pursuit of Major Iqbal.

Alongside Ranveer, several actors reprise their roles in the sequel. Arjun Rampal returns as Major Iqbal, while Sanjay Dutt is back as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

The cast also features R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.

The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

ALSO READRanveer Singh's Big Dhurandhar 2 Comment: 'The Revenge Will Decide Future Of Indian Cinema'

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