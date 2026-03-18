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Ranveer Singh's Big Dhurandhar 2 Comment: 'The Revenge Will Decide Future Of Indian Cinema'

Ranveer said, "Itna bata doon, ab Indian cinema ka mustaqbil Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega"

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Ranveer Singh's Big <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Comment: '<i>The Revenge</i> Will Decide Future Of Indian Cinema'
Ranveer Singh at Dhurandhar 2's music launch event.
  • Ranveer Singh attended the Dhurandhar: The Revenge music launch in Mumbai on March 17
  • He thanked audiences for their support of the first Dhurandhar film installment
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on March 19 with previews on March 18
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Ranveer Singh attended the grand music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Mumbai on March 17. At the event, the actor spoke about the strong response to the film directed by Aditya Dhar, saying he is still absorbing the support and appreciation it has received.

What Ranveer Singh Said 

Ranveer was joined at the event by co-star Sara Arjun and members of the film's music team, including Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Shahzad Ali.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the audience response to the first installment, Ranveer thanked viewers for their support.

Ranveer said, "Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad (Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support. Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience across the world, you all, for this)."

He added, "Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai (Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released, and it's being eagerly awaited not just in the country, but across the world. Our entire team is incredibly happy about this). We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush."

Claiming that Dhurandhar: The Revenge would shape the future of Indian cinema, Ranveer said, "Aur itna bata doon, ab Indian cinema ka mustaqbil Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for March 18. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Release Live Updates

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