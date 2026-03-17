Internet Reacts To Vicky Kaushal's 'Wife Jokes' At A Wedding: "It's Not Funny"

A video of actor Vicky Kaushal making remarks described as "wife jokes" at a wedding has recently gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from sections of the internet.

About The Viral Video

In the clip, Vicky is seen speaking to the groom's father and saying, "Mujhe aapse bass ek hi sawal poochna hai. How's the josh?" When the audience responded with "High, sir!" the actor went on to make a remark comparing married life with bachelorhood.

He said, "Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota." (I've noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don't worry, it doesn't fade in just four days).

Internet reacts

The comments triggered mixed reactions online, with several users criticising the remarks.

One user wrote, "we're seriously STILL making misogynistic 'marriage' jokes in 2026? should've left these on comedy nights with kapil in 2016." Another commented, "I don't like it when men make fun of their marriage in public. It indirectly insults their wife & it's not funny. When people say ..Take it as a joke...no, it isn't funny. It reflects problems beneath the surface & shows how suffocated he may be feeling in the relationship."

About Vicky And Katrina

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their pregnancy in September. The couple got married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They shared the pregnancy announcement through an Instagram post on September 23, featuring a Polaroid-style photograph of Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump. Katrina was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal most recently appeared in the period drama Chhaava, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.



Also Read: Viral Video: Katrina Kaif Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Son Vihaan