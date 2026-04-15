Why <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Actor-Trainer Mustafa Ahmed Calls Katrina Kaif 'Hrithik Roshan's Female Version'

Katrina Kaif's commitment to fitness has long been admired by her fans. The actor strongly believes in staying healthy and follows a regular workout routine. Trainer and Dhurandhar 2 actor Mustafa Ahmed recently praised Kaif for her strong work ethic, saying she has a highly competitive attitude and remains deeply dedicated to her fitness routine at the gym.

What Mustafa Ahmed Said

Mustafa said as reported by The Indian Express, Mustafa said, "If I may say so, Katrina is like a woman version of Hrithik Roshan. She is so precise about everything, from eating to training...she is very goal-oriented. If she doesn't have a purpose to train, she would be like...I am not going to waste my time. So, she is that dedicated. She does the most incredible things."

He added, "For example, if I call a sports therapist for her-which can be quite a painful experience-she'll ask the therapist, 'Are you putting as much pressure on me as you would on Mustafa?' She is that competitive. She'll even follow up by asking, 'Am I dealing with it better than he is?' That is the level of competitiveness she has."

About Katrina Kaif

On the personal front, Katrina Kaif is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple announced their pregnancy in September, last year. They got married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.



They shared the pregnancy announcement through an Instagram post on September 23, 2025. The post featured a Polaroid-style photograph of Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump, with the actor dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas.



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