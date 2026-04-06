The <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Drug Dictionary Decoded By A Punjab Narcotics Expert

Pinda's character from Dhurandhar 2 is trending on Instagram right now, not only for his line, "Ghar ki yaad nai ayi tujhe Jassi", but also for the drug-fuelled scene where he comes to buy drugs.

But beyond the performance, what has really caught people's attention are the names of the drugs being thrown around so casually on screen.

Mandakini. Sajan. Khargosh. Lollipop. Chamcham. Dubai Dashing. Chika Powder.

They sound playful, but they are anything but.

What the film gets unexpectedly right is this (peak detailing): these aren't made-up names. They are part of a very real, very coded vocabulary used on the ground, especially in Punjab's drug networks.

NDTV spoke to a Punjab-based narcotics expert (who requested anonymity), who broke them down.

The Coded Language Of Drugs

Before getting into the names themselves, it helps to understand why they exist.

Drug slang is not random. Dealers and users rely on coded language to evade law enforcement and create an insider culture.

The names often borrow from films, food, emotions, or even personalities, making them easier to remember and harder to trace.

Over time, border states in particular have developed their own vocabulary, shaped by cross-border trafficking routes, pop culture, and local usage patterns.

So, let's break the drugs down.

Mandakini

According to the expert, Mandakini refers to smack, or low-grade heroin.

The name is inspired by Mandakini, a Bollywood actress from the 1980s.

Born Yasmeen Joseph in 1963, Mandakin is a former Indian actress best known for her debut in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster, Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

She was a prominent Bollywood star of the 1980s, known for films like Dance Dance (1987), but she retired in the early 1990s following rumours of an alleged connection to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, who was not only a mob boss and terrorist but also a drug lord and narcoterrorist.

Smack, or street heroin, has a long and troubling history in India. It gained widespread prevalence in the 1980s and 1990s, particularly in northern states. Unlike pharmaceutical opioids, smack is often adulterated, making it far more dangerous.

Sajan

Sajan, the expert says, is cocaine.

"Sajan" translates to beloved or lover. It is a word steeped in romance, used in songs and poetry. Associating cocaine with this term reflects its positioning as a "luxury" or "feel-good" drug.

Cocaine itself has a very different trajectory compared to smack. It entered Indian markets through elite and urban circuits, often linked to nightlife and high-income groups. Over time, however, it has trickled into smaller cities and regional hubs.

Khargosh

Khargosh, literally meaning rabbit, does not refer to one specific drug. Instead, it is a category.

As per the expert, it can mean any substance that gives a sudden, intense high.

The metaphor also works. Rabbits are quick, jittery, unpredictable. The name captures the experience rather than the substance. It could be a stimulant, a synthetic drug, or even a combination of substances.

Lollipop

Lollipop stands for LSD or Lysergic Acid Diethylamide.

A lollipop is associated with childhood, sweetness, and innocence. LSD, on the other hand, is a powerful hallucinogen that alters perception, mood, and cognition.

Globally, LSD has often been distributed on blotter paper, tabs, or even infused into candy-like forms. The name "Lollipop" likely comes from this method of consumption.

Historically, LSD became prominent during the 1960s counterculture movement in the West. In India, its presence has been more niche, often linked to rave scenes and tourist-heavy regions.

Chamcham

Chamcham is the only term the expert could not definitively identify.

"This is not a local word used here," he says.

Chamcham is a Bengali sweet, soft and syrupy. Like Khargosh, the name could be used loosely, possibly for a newer or less standardised substance, or even a local mix.

Drug slang evolves rapidly. New names emerge, old ones shift in meaning, and sometimes even experts cannot keep up.

Dubai Dashing

Dubai Dashing refers to high-quality cocaine, according to the expert.

The "Dubai" tag is key here. In drug slang, geography often signals quality. Associating something with Dubai implies luxury, exclusivity, and superior standards.

Chika Powder: The Cheaper Cousin

Chika Powder, on the other hand, is also cocaine, but of lower quality.

The contrast with Dubai Dashing is almost deliberate. Within the same drug category, there are distinctions based on purity, price, and origin.

Low-grade cocaine is often heavily adulterated, mixed with other substances to increase volume. This makes it cheaper but also more dangerous.