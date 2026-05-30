Dubai And Mumbai Homes, Swanky Cars: Luxurious Life Of Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently featured in Netflix's Desi Bling and went viral for getting engaged on screen. The series revolves around the couple trying to become a part of Dubai's elite circle through their friends Tabinda and Satish Sanpal, the billionaire couple.

For those who haven't watched the show, think of it as a group of rich entrepreneurs, influencers, and television personalities coming together to show how wealthy they are. From luxury cars and a private yacht to kilos of gold, limited-edition accessories, and precious jewels making cameos in every frame.

When Tabinda tells Tejasswi and Karan that she owns 40 kg of gold, it surprises the couple. Reflecting on the moment, the Laughter Chefs star says that he hasn't seen people boast investments and wealth so openly. He jokes that if people spoke this openly in India, they would surely be raided by the income tax department.

After watching the show (or just its viral clip), the Internet is also fascinated by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, their net worth, investments, and luxury lifestyle.

Tejasswi Prakash's Net Worth

Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 1993, Tejasswi Prakash grew up in Mumbai in a Marathi family. She started working in the television industry in 2012 with Life OK's thriller 2612. Soon, she became a popular household name with her shows.

In 2021, Tejasswi participated in Bigg Boss 15, along with Karan, and they fell in love. Emerging as the winner, the show gave a boost to her career, and she went on to become an unforgettable part of the Naagin franchise, after which she was established as the highest-paid actress on Indian TV.

According to reports, her net worth is somewhere between Rs 25 and Rs 35 crore. After winning Bigg Boss 15, she bought an Audi Q7 for Rs 1 crore. From luxe bags and sunglasses to shoes and watches, Tejasswi is a proud owner of accessories worth crores.

Karan Kundra's Net Worth

Born in 1984, Karan Kundrra is an actor and television host. He debuted in 2009 as Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. After featuring in Gumrah - End Of Innocence, Roadies, Love School, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Bigg Boss 15, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he emerged as one of the highest-paid television actors in India.

In December 2025, he also became a part of the Naagin franchise. His reported net worth is between Rs 35 crore and Rs 50 crore. The couple's combined net worth is somewhere between Rs 70 and Rs 75 crore.

He owns a swanky 3 BHK in Mumbai. Karan is fond of luxury cars and is a proud owner of a Range Rover Sport SVR, worth Rs 2.19 crore. He also owns a Mini Cooper S Convertible, worth more than Rs 45 lakh, and a Skoda Octavia, starting at Rs 30 lakh. He also owns bikes, including a Ducati Diavel and Harley Davidson 48.

He is often spotted sporting clothes and accessories from luxe brands like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. On Desi Bling, Karan and Tejasswi shared that they own a house in Dubai.

Together, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra lead a luxurious lifestyle shaped by success, mindful choices, and high-value assets, making their off-screen equation just as compelling as their on-screen bling-filled aura.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Home, Kilos Of Gold, Luxury Cars: Luxe Lifestyle Of Desi Bling's Tabinda-Satish